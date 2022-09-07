PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria High School Interact/ Key Club is looking to bring the family out for a fun event next week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the organization will host Community Take Back Night at the Peoria High School practice football field.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., students and family members can enjoy:

  • Bounce Houses
  • Face Paint
  • Food Trucks
  • Local Vendors
  • Games
  • Dunk Tank
  • 90.7 Radio Station

All proceeds will be donated to the George Washington Carver Community Center.

Vendors can reserve a spot for $20 by emailing dana.sanders@psd150.org.