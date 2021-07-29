Peoria high schoolers to complete mayor’s youth program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria high schoolers will be closing out their eight-week Mayor Youth Program on Friday.

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. on July 30 at Twin Towers Plaza across from City Hall on Fulton Street.

More than a dozen students focused on giving new life to some of the city’s green infrastructure projects and supported the stormwater utility through the program.

Public Works Director Rick Powers said, “This program allows our young people to engage with city staff and local leaders to create positive change within our city. It’s critical to continue creating opportunities for young people that represent our future, so they can learn new skills and have greater exposure to the community around them.”

Every Friday throughout the program, participants watched presentations from public servants, consulting firms, and skilled trade workers. They also learned about career and educational opportunities.

One of the student workers, Joshua Johnson, said about the program, “I’m going to really miss this program. It was a highlight of my summer, the best highlight of my summer.”