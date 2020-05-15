Peoria high schools conducting virtual graduations Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — What is normally a public milestone for high school students will now be a virtual celebration.

Peoria, Manual and Richwoods High Schools are making sure their seniors can still have their culmination moment by holding remote graduations Saturday.

Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, Peoria Public Schools superintendent, said these ceremonies are the best ways to honor their students under the circumstances.

“We wanted to avoid prolonging and disappointing our students so we were definitive with let’s do the virtual,” Dr. Kherat said. “We will give them the very best virtual that we possibly can and celebrate them that way.”

The three high schools’ ceremonies will take place at two hour increments: Peoria High starting at noon, Manual at 2 p.m and Richwoods at 4 p.m.

Dr. Kherat said students will be allowed to pick up their diplomas at each high school after the ceremonies.

She said the graduations will be broadcast live on The Peoria Public Schools Youtube page, its Facebook page, its district homepage and public access television channels 20 and 22.