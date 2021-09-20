Peoria High Schools students return to class following violent fights last week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School students are back after a chaotic early dismissal Friday.

Police and school safety officers flooded the school Monday morning in response to the fights that broke out Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, which led to seven juveniles being taken into custody and two adult arrests.

Peoria Public School leaders are still investigating, and students involved in the fights face expulsion.

District 150’s superintendent, Dr. Sharon Kherat, said she is optimistic Monday about new safety plans put in place.

“I’m optimistic about the plan,” Kherat said. “And I talk a lot about PPS, and we have that indomitable spirit where we feel as if we can’t be kept down. The sun will shine again, and the sun is coming up.”

She said she wants to ensure all 1,300 students have a safe place to learn.

“The thing is, it’s picking up the pieces, right, and moving forward with the strong plan that we have,” Kherat said. “So I actually feel very– still very disappointed, still saddened, but very, very excited about, and I feel strongly about the plan that we have.”