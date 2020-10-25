Peoria Historical Society getting people in mood for Halloween

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Historical Society is getting people in the Halloween spirit with ghost stories at historical houses that are claimed to be haunted.

Sunday, groups toured the Pettengill-Morron house hearing spooky stories of supernatural happenings in the house and around Peoria and last Sunday the event took place at the Flanagan House.

Normally the event is a bus tour around Peoria taking people by haunted highlights such as OSF and Bradley University. This year because of COVID, the historical society had to improvise. Sunday afternoon, smaller groups gathered to hear the stories before touring the home.

Beth Johnson secretary of the Peoria Historical Society said she’s glad people came out to support and was glad to get people in the Halloween spirt.

“People seem to really love the ghost stories and we were glad to able to do just this small event. Normally, we’d have hundreds of people taking tours,” Johnson said.

As for next year, Johnson hopes 2021 can feature a mix of walking, bus and in-person tours.

