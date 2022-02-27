PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria historical Society held a presentation, Sunday afternoon, discussing Peoria’s freedom conductor, Moses Pettengill inside of the Pettengill-Morron house.

Those with the historical society said the presentation was in honor of Black History Month.

Organizers discussed the connection between the Pettengill and the Underground Railroad.

They said Pettengill and his wife, Lucy, helped hide slaves for their safety in the 1830s in their now-razed home near where the Peoria Civic Center now stands.

Corey Curtis, an Abolitionist movement historian, said this part of history has been largely forgotten.

“The abolitionist movement here in Peoria. I feel that’s really kind of a unspoken history here in Peoria and our goal is to bring that to light, he said.