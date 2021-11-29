Peoria Historical Society hosting 9th Annual Holiday Home Tour

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jump into the jolly season with the Peoria Historical Society as the 9th Annual Holiday Home Tour gets underway.

The Peoria Historical Society’s John C Flanagan House Museum will be bringing a Charles Dickens’ Christmas to life with reenactments in each room of the decorated home. The Pettengill-Morron House Museum will present Elegant Holiday Entertaining at the mansion.

Both houses will be open Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5-9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1-5 p.m.

Tickets for the historical society’s house tours will also include a link to the Virtual Holiday Home Tour, sold separately for $25 beginning Dec. 6. The Virtual Holiday Home Tour will showcase six of Peoria’s most beautiful and unique homes.

A preview of the Holiday Home Tour will take place at a viewing party at WTVP (101 Water St., Peoria) on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets for the viewing party are $50. The fee includes food and beverages.

Call the office for more information at 309-674-1921.