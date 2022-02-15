PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A group of Peoria homeowners will soon see big housing improvements for free. It’s part of the City of Peoria’s annual roof repair lottery, which was held on Tuesday.

The program assists low-income homeowners that are unable to afford roof repairs. Funding is provided through the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Peoria Community Development director, Joe Dulin, said the lottery will allow 20 community members to receive free roofing upgrades. Winners were chosen through a random draw.

Dulin said adequate housing is important for a better quality of life and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Damaged roofs, damaged siding, gutters going away, there’s so much that is intricate to the health of a resident by the health of their housing situation. So whatever we can do to provide funds to help that situation, not only helps that individual, but the effects it can have on the neighborhood as well,” Dulin said. “You’re removing a blighting influence to the neighborhood by fixing the roof, that increases the property values or maintains the property values of your neighbors,” he added.

According to Dulin, winners of the lottery should have their new roof installed within the next 6 to 8 months.

He said that non-profit organizations such as Phoenix Community Development Services and Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity also have programs designed to help local community members with roofing.