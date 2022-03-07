PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Following an arson on Saturday, fire crews in Peoria recommended emergency demolition for a Peoria home after it caught fire for the second time Monday morning.

Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada said at approximately 6:15 a.m., crews were called to the house fire on W. Nowland Avenue near the intersection of N. Sheridan Road.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story building, and after an initial search, they found no one inside. Crews saw holes in the first floor and said the stairs were compromised.

While crews tried to move into the basement and first floor to take the fire out, they eventually evacuated the building due to the volume of fire, which spread into the first and second floors.

It took crews several thousands of gallons of water over the course of nearly an hour to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Rada deemed the home a total loss and reported a damage estimate of $65,000.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.