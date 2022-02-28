PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the second time in three days, the Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near the Pleasent Grove Baptist Church.

Late Sunday night, firefighters responded to the area of S. Charles Street and W. Hayes Street for a report of a structure fire.

As crews arrived, they found the home boarded up and a working fire inside.

The fire was put out in less than 15 minutes. Crews searched the home and no one was found inside.

Batallion Chief Michael Hughes said the department responded to the home on Thursday, Feb. 24th for a structure fire.

At this time, the cause remains under investigation.