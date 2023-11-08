PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are currently crews on the scene of a structure fire in the area of North Missouri Avenue in Peoria.

Peoria Emergency Communications Center said roads in the areas of Missouri and Peoria Avenues, California and Ravine Avenues, and Nebraska and Missouri Avenues are all closed due to a structure fire.

Battalion Chief Tom Sander said there were several calls for a reported fire. He said the fire began in the basement and quickly escalated into the attic.

Two different crews responded to the fire and it has been deemed a total loss and a demolition has been ordered. The estimated loss is expected to be $100,000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.