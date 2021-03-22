Peoria home demolished after overnight fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – An emergency demolition is underway after a house caught fire in Peoria Sunday night.



It happened in the 700 block of W. Brons right around 11 p.m. Peoria firefighters originally responded to a report of a garage on fire. But while on scene, they found that a house was almost completely on fire. First responders said fire and smoke was blowing out of the windows and front door.



No one was found inside. Crews cut off gas and power to the home as they worked.

The house was determined unsafe and a representative from Community Development responded to the scene to order an emergency demolition. A demolition crew is tearing down the structure.



An investigation is still underway.