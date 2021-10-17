Peoria home engulfed in flames, arson suspected

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A vacant Peoria home that caught on fire at 12 a.m. Oct. 17 is now being called an arson, according to a Peoria fire investigator. No occupants were found inside the house.

Peoria Firefighters responded to a call for a structure fire at 930 South Western Ave. this morning.

When the firefighters arrived, there was a two-stall garage in the back of the home that was fully engulfed in flames, and collapsed shortly after the firefighters got there.

The flames spread to the one-and-a-half-story home and extended to the inside of the building from the first floor to the attic. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the home and extinguished the fire.

The fire overtook the inside and outside of the house, and an engine company stayed at the scene to monitor the home until it was boarded up and secured. The estimated cost of damage to the home is $50,000.

A fire investigator determine the fire to be arson, however, no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.