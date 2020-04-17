1  of  2
Peoria home sales up in first quarter of 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Between January and March, 2020 the Peoria Area Association of REALTORS reports home sales rose by more than 13% compared to 2019.

In all 1,134 homes were sold in those three months of 2020 compared to 1,001 homes sold in the same time period in 2019. The average sale prices was $132,787 which is a increase of more than $5,000 from the year prior.

“When your home becomes your entire world as it has for so many for so long, that’s all the more reason to secure a place that you’re comfortable with, that you enjoy,”

Kendra Sipes, PAAR president

As COVID-19 spread PARR representatives said they started using technology like virtual tours and virtual open houses as well as personal protective equipment to keep realtors and clients safe.

“Within the first few hours, we had over 100 Realtors wanting a mask with the Realtor logo,”

Reginia Tuttle, PAAR CEO

