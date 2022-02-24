PEORIA, Ill. – (WMBD) — Just a few blocks away from the Pleasent Grove Baptist Church, a Peoria home suffered thousands of dollars in damages from a fire.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of S. Charles St. and W. Hayes St. for a report of a structure fire.

As crews were driving to the scene, firefighters learned someone was possibly trapped inside. Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the home.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, others went searched for anyone inside.

At this time, no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials estimate the damage to be around $50,000.