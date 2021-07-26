Peoria home suffers thousands in damages, suspected arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials are investigating a second arson that took place Sunday in Peoria.

Around 9:50 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of NE Jefferson and Morgan St. for a structure fire. After arriving on scene, heavy smoke was seen coming out of the first and second floors.

While inside the home, crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor. A staircase leading to the second floor was destroyed, creating a dangerous situation.

Battalion Chief Steve Rada said the home was boarded up and believed to be vacant.

A fire investigator was called to the scene, and determined the cause to be arson. No other details on the cause were released.

The damages are estimated to be around $50,000. The home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.