Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A Peoria home will be demolished Wednesday after an early morning fire.

Peoria Firefighters responded to Sptiznagle Avenue and North East Madison Avenue just before 2:40 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a two-story home with the entire first floor engulfed in flames.

Crews worked to knock the fire out and put the flames they found on the second floor.

The occupants escaped before crews arrived and no one was injured.

A Peoria fire investigator called to the scene determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. Building code enforcement was also called in and deemed the home a total loss.

The home is set to be demolished.