PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Thursday near Westmoreland Avenue and Hayes Street.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum, crews reported heavy fire when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters searched the home and did not locate any residents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages. Strum said the home has been scheduled for emergency demolition.

No injuries were reported during this fire.

The Peoria Police Department, AMT and Ameren also responded to this incident.