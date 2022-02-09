PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house is a total loss after being engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning in Peoria.

Batallion Chief Steve Rada said the call for a structure fire on W. Latrobe St. near S. Griswold St. came in around 1:50 a.m. When the Peoria Fire Department arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was found on the first and second floors.

Rada said it took crews about two hours to know down the fire. No one was found inside.

The home was deemed a total loss and will be demolished during the day on Thursday.

No injuries were reported.