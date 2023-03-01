PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department respond to a house fire near Greenlawn Avenue and Ann Street Wednesday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews responded at approximately 7:16 a.m., and could see heavy black smoke from a distance as they approached.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw flames coming from the first floor. Crews used three lines to control the fire. They looked for occupants in the house but found none.

After the main fire was extinguished, crews remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

Investigators were called to the scene and determined the preliminary cause of the fire to be arson. The home sustained major damage and was deemed uninhabitable.

No injuries have been reported at this time.