Peoria Honor Flights grounded for 2020, transferals for 2021 in the works

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Veterans will remain grounded this year as the Greater Peoria Honor Flight (GPHF) said veteran’s health is paramount. In another precautionary measure, GPHF announced the unfortunate postponement of the scheduled September 8th, September 24th, and October 13th Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. The non-profit is echoing the same decision by the National Honor Flight Network, which includes 139 other flight hubs and 45 states nationwide.

Veteran Keith McKeever says time is precious and is hopeful for the year 2021.

“It’s extremely disappointing. We know that there’s a chance that some of them will decide not to go or some will unfortunately pass away between now and next spring, but that’s where we are at,” said McKeever.

McKeever says the honor flight gives a chance for war veterans to remember and reminisce.

“It means a little something different to each one of them. You know, for the older veterans, world war two and Korea, sometimes it’s the last trip they are gonna take. And, we really want to make those trips happen but safety has to come into play,” said McKeever.

Veterans and guardians that were scheduled for September and October flights will be contacted about a transferal to 2021 flights.

Latest Headlines