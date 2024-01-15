PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Peoria Civic Center hosted the 32nd annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Luncheon, put on by the City of Peoria. The theme this year: knowing your roots.

Professor Henry Louis Gates, a man with a passion for genealogy, was the keynote speaker at Monday’s event. Gates said that you can’t know who you are without knowing your history.

He announced his new curriculum that will be in the name of Martin Luther King, Jr. where students can learn about history and science, while also learning about themselves.

“We go to the social studies class, and everybody in the class has to trace their ancestors, has to do their family tree,” Gates said. “They have to go online and look at the federal censuses, learn how to use the archives, and then go to local libraries if that’s relevant, and then do their family tree.

Gates continued, “Then we go down the hall to the science teacher and everybody has to spit in a test tube. While they send the test tube away and wait for their results, then we’re going to teach them about the double helix, and DNA, and about how science works.”

A portrait of Richard Pryor was also unveiled at the event and will be available for viewing at the Peoria Riverfront Museum starting Thursday and will continue being on display until spring 2024.

“It makes me really proud to see Peoria finally embracing Dad in a way and giving him the credit that was due to him. And regardless of what he went through in his past and during his career. The city of Peoria is finally realizing who he is, just like the rest of the world already knew.” said Richard Pryor Jr.

Artist of the portrait, Jonathon Romain, said that he strives to provide a place for young artists to thrive, just like Richard Pryor had the Carver Center.

“How can you know yourself, if you don’t know where you came from?… How can we avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, without having a thorough understanding of the past?” said Romain.

The luncheon was all about knowing your roots, regardless of race. Everly Davis, the curator for the Peoria Riverfront Museum, said she thinks Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have enjoyed the event hosted in his honor.

“I think he would feel so honored and happy to see that he didn’t put all that work in a movement for it to die with him,” said the curator. “So the fact that we still gather and the room was diverse. And we’re all here to celebrate where we’ve come and where we’re going.”