Peoria hosts C3 Cannabis Expo

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria community got the chance to learn about their legal and business rights regarding recreational marijuana.

Illinois Central College hosted a cannabis expo, Saturday, educating attendees on all things cannabis.

State Representative Jehan Gordon Booth, who is also one of the architects of the adult-use cannabis legislation, coordinated the event which featured a job fair as well as seminars on cannabis entrepreneurship and cannabis-related expungements.

The seminars brought in leaders from both the state and national level including university professors, law experts, and law enforcement officers sharing knowledge on the topic.

Booth said her main goal for the expo was to inform the general public about how the recent legalization of recreational marijuana affects them and how they could play a role in the process.

“For me, when I think about Cannabis legalization it isn’t really about the consumption of the product for me it’s about the criminal justice reforms,” Booth said. “It’s about the opportunity to be able to be life-changing as it pertains to the economics of people being able to participate in what is a multi-billion dollar industry.”

Booth said after the bill was passed to legalize recreational marijuana, she wanted to make sure everyone understood how they could possibly be impacted.

“Our bill was a 681-page bill and the fact of the matter is a lot of people don’t know how it’s going to impact them or what are the entrepreneur and expungement opportunities,” Booth said.

Booth said Peoria was merely the first stop as she plans on having cannabis expos throughout the state to ensure everyone has access to all of the information related to recreational marijuana and the opportunities that come with it.