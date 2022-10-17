PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire and Rescue deemed an unoccupied house a “total loss” after an morning fire Saturday caused an estimated $60,000 in damage.

According to a press release, firefighters and paramedics responded to a structure fire at 1409 N Bestor just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The two-story house was showing fire from both floors, and it took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to control the fire.

The house was vacant at the time, and deemed a total loss due to the damage. The house has since been demolished.

The preliminary cause of the fire was ruled to be arson. There have been no suspects named at this time.