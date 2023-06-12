PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from an Averyville home on Monday morning.

There was one resident in the home, located at 606 Fairholm Ave., that escaped with no injuries.

Firefighters were called to the home at about 8:55 a.m. and when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from building. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

One person was home at the time. That person managed to flee the building before firefighters arrived and was treated and released by paramedics with Advanced Medical Transport.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which remains under investigation. The fire caused a estimated of $100,000 in damages, the department said.

Due to the extensive damage, members of the city’s code enforcement division were called to the scene to assess the building which was deemed unsafe. An emergency demolition of the structure was ordered.