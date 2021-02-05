Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters battled a house fire Thursday night in freezing temperatures in a Peoria neighborhood.

Around 11:00 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to a possible house fire in the area of N. University St. and W. Crestwood Dr. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of a home.

A fire was found in the attic above the kitchen after first responders pulled on the drywall. And additional fire was found in the attic above the garage.

Power and gas to the home were turned off to prevent further hazards.

The Red Cross responded to assist the resident of the home, no injuries were reported.

The estimated amount of damage cause by the fire is $50,000. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.