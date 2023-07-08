PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Friday evening fire in Peoria left one home with an estimate of $100,000 worth of damage.

Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said just after 10:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of E. Arcadia and N. Central Avenues. Crews arrived at the scene to find a house fire with flames visible from the rear.

In unison, several fire crews advanced hose lines into the residence, extinguishing fires on the first and second floors.

As the first arriving truck company isolated the gas and electric utilities, other companies searched the basement, first, and second floors, finding two occupants who had safely evacuated the home prior to their arrival.

Positive pressure fans were used to remove trapped smoke after the fire was extinguished. In order to ensure the fire would not spread further into the home’s walls, multiple rooms had to be overhauled due to the extent of the fire.

Despite the presence of a fire investigator and investigation K9, the cause of the fire is still “undetermined” at this time.

No injuries were reported.