PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire Dept. was dispatched to a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to a Peoria Fire news release, firefighters were sent to 802 W. Maywood Ave. around 3 a.m. to see a working fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

Hydrant access was secured as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames while smoke and superheated gases were ventilated from the home.

Occupants had vacated before firefighters arrived, but one was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns. Injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening. No firefighter injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Damages are estimated at $40,000.