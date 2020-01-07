Peoria house fire sees $25,000 worth of damage

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria emergency crews battled a house fire Tuesday that left one person injured.

The Peoria Fire Department and paramedics were called to the 500 block of NE Monroe Ave at approximately 11:50 a.m. on a report of a structure fire with a victim possibly trapped inside. First arriving crews on scene were met with smoke coming from the front door and the occupant of the home attempting to come out.

Emergency officials assisted somebody inside the house and requested an ambulance for them.

Crews settled the fire within five minutes of arrival. There was an estimated $25,000 worth of damages.

No other residents were home at the time of the fire and no other occupants were inside. Investigators were called to the scene and determined the fire appeared to be accidental but is still under further investigation. The occupant was transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of injuries is unknown.

No firefighters were injured as well.