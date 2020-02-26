Peoria house fire sees $50K in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The cause of a Wednesday morning house fire in Peoria that caused an estimated $50,000 in damages is under investigation.

The Peoria Fire Department and paramedics responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of NE Glendale Ave at approximately 9:37 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a two-and-a-half story wood frame residential home with heavy smoke coming from the upper floors.

Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips said the fire was found in the basement, as well as the first and second floors, and crews got it under control around 10:15 a.m.

Fire crews performed a search and all occupants were out of the home and were able to rescue five cats and one dog. Animal control was called to assist with the pets and the Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the occupants.