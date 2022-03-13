PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday morning, a person driving down Spring St. in Peoria saw smoke coming out of a home and called 911.

Peoria Firefighters responded, arriving at the home near the intersection of N.E. Glendale Ave. at about 7:30 a.m.

According to a press release from Battalion Chief Steve Rada, crews did not find any occupants inside the home. Firefighters found the fire on the first floor of the two-story building and put it out.

Utilities to the home were shut off, and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator on the scene said the cause is still under investigation and estimated about $5,000 in damage.