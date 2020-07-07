Peoria Housing Authority responds to increased security at Taft Homes over holiday weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over the holiday weekend the Peoria Housing Authority hired a private security company to watch the area blocking off one entrance to the apartment buildings and leaving another open.

This caused concern from many in the community.

Carl Cannon, the chairman of the board says they were only trying to keep people who live there safe. He apologized for the lack of communication the board had with residents of Taft Homes adding the measures were strictly preventative.

“We’re in the interest of keeping our residents safe, compared to back in 2011 when they weren’t so safe,” said Cannon. “So the adjustments made in 2011 or should I say 2012 have been to keep our residents safe.”

Eight years ago, the Fourth of July holiday weekend turned dangerous with illegal fireworks escalating to tensions with police and firefighters.

“That crime report that reads since that day in 2012 when we made the adjustment, it reads like zero,” said Cannon. “So we’ll do a better job of communicating but we thank our residents for helping us hold it down to keep it safe.”

The board says they will make more efforts to inform the community in the future and suggested monthly meetings with residents.