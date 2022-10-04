PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Housing Authority now has new leadership. Tuesday, the city introduced newly appointed CEO Armeca Crawford.

Crawford was first named to the position in April. She comes to Peoria after most recently serving as CEO of real estate management at the Detroit Housing Commission.

Crawford said she wants to improve the Housing Authority’s community engagement and resident relations, extend project-based vouchers and new developments with responsible landlords, and increase transparency.

“We will do this by focusing on delivering a better service to the community,” Crawford said. “As public housing body, we must demonstrate our best care for the people in the community where we live, work, and play. That’s my commitment.”

She added that her office will also work with police and the city to ensure safety for residents.