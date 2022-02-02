Peoria Humane Society encourages owners to bring animals inside during snowstorm

STEVENS, PA – March 14: Cats look at the window towards the snowfall March 14, 2017 in Stevens, Pennsylvania. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New York and New Jersey are under a state of emergency. […]

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Their fur might provide some protection from the elements, but cats and dogs get cold during snowstorms, too.

The ASPCA recommends bringing pets indoors during inclement weather. If left outside, pets can get lost, stolen, injured, or even killed.

But if your pet gets loose, Peoria Humane Society officers are available on a case-by-case basis.

“If you’re concerned that they’ve been out for, you know longer than 20 minutes or an hour, certainly you can give a call to the shelter and an officer would respond,” said Peoria Humane Society Director Kitty Yanko.

She said officers were proactive on Tuesday making sure community animals were safe and sound.

“The animal control officers at Peoria County made it a priority to check the welfare of animals the last couple days and so they did a little patrolling and they looked to see if animals were outside,” she said. “If a dog was outside, they checked to see if they had proper shelter, including the house with three sides and a floor and even straw, so they kind of got ahead of the storm and checked on animals before it started.”

Yanko added its better to be proactive than reactive in these types of situations.

“I think it’s extremely important for planning anytime there’s a disaster or extreme weather, and so we always suggest that people have things and provisions ahead of time. Make sure that your pets have good shelter. Obviously when it’s this cold and snowy, bring them inside if you can,” she said.

She said to only call if absolutely necessary. Dogs like huskies and Alaskan malamutes can tolerate the cold better than other breeds.

The Peoria Humane Society can be reached at 309-672-2440.