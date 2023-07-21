PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — It’s time for the Peoria Humane Society’s annual PawPrints calendar fundraiser.

According to a Peoria Humane Society Facebook post, the PawPrints calendar is made up of pet pictures submitted by local pet owners. Each month will feature one winner and 2 runners-up.

The calendar raises money for the Peoria Humane Society, as the fee to submit a photo is $10. Submissions are open here until Aug. 1.

According to the Peoria Humane Society’s website, they have been helping struggling animals in Peoria County for 80 years.

More information is available on The Peoria Humane Society’s website and Facebook page.