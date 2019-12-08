Peoria Humane Society takes PAWS to the mall

PEORIA, Ill. — Shoppers at Northwoods mall got a furry surprise today while getting their holiday shopping done.

Volunteers and dogs from the Peoria Humane Society were at the mall and offered shoppers the opportunity to read books with them or just give them some pets.

Paws to Read is an event made by the PHS who travels to schools and libraries and lets kids read to the specially trained pups. This helps the kids improve their reading skills and have fun while doing it.

“It’s a great way for these kids to unconditionally feel loved by the dogs and read if they’re nervous and take their time the dogs are just there to be petted and loved and everyone enjoys that,” said PHS Education Coordinator Kitty Yanko.

Don’t worry, if you missed the furry little friends today, they have upcoming events in the future. If you would like to see the schedule click here.