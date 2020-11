EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When humans are in crisis, pets canbe too. To help, the Peoria Humane Society and the East Peoria Petsmart have teamed up to hold a pet food drive.

Donations of dry and canned dog and cat food will be accepted Saturday, Nov. 28 from 1-3 p.m. Monetary donations will also be accepted and can be made on the Peoria Humane Society website.

Petsmart is located at 208 River Road in East Peoria.