Peoria Humane Society to host ‘pet food’ drives

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Humane Society wants to make sure our furry friends don’t go hungry either.

The society will be hosting two pet food drives at Northwoods Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20. and 27.

In order to provide as much food as possible, The Humane Society is asking the community to donate any cat and dog food they can.

“People are doing their very best to provide for all their family members including their pets. We know for a fact that there are some animals in homes that aren’t getting fed, because the person has lost their job or due to the stress with the current situation they’re struggling. So it’s very important the community gets behind this,” said Education Coordinator Kitty Yanko.

The Peoria Humane Society is currently closed, so if you would like to donate you can bring food directly to the food drive at the mall. The society is also accepting monetary donations through their website

To donate click here.