PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is continuing its efforts to combat combined sewer overflow (CSO). Construction for year one is complete and year two’s construction began in May. Now the city is currently in the design phase for year three of the project.

The city’s Department of Public Works held an informational conference on Monday for impacted residents. Construction for year three will impact residents who live between South Western Avenue, West Kettle Street, Webster Street and West John Gwynn Jr Avenue. The area will receive green infrastructure such as permeable pavers and bump-ins. The changes will help reduce overflow runoffs from entering the Illinois River.

This is an 18-year project that is expected to be completed in 2039.

“The first 14 or 15 years will be all green infrastructure. And at the end of the project is where we’ll do the storage project. So, that’s how the whole program works to cost-effectively achieve the solution,” said Greg Myroth, Combined Sewer System Program Manager. “So we’re going to put in as much green infrastructure as we can in areas where it’s cost-effective. And in areas where it isn’t at the end that’s where the storage will come in to take care of the rest of it.”

Design documents will be submitted to the Illinois EPA in the fall with hopes of construction beginning in 2024.