Peoria infant dies Saturday in ‘tragic’ window blind accident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria family is mourning the loss of their 18-month-old who died Saturday after becoming tangled in the cords of window blinds.

Peoria Police officers, firefighters and AMT members were called to a home at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a report of a child who was found by their parents.

Upon arrival, EMS found the child unresponsive, not breathing and pulseless. The child was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition where she was pronounced deceased at 7:17 p.m. following failed resuscitation efforts.

The autopsy Monday afternoon showed the infant suffered from strangulation due to the cords around her neck.

Foul play is not suspected. The death is being investigated by the Peoria Police Department as a very tragic accident.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 16,000 children in the US were treated in emergency departments for injuries caused by window blinds between 1990 and 2015; an average of almost two children every day. During that time 271 children died.

“This is a stark reminder to make sure the cords are securely tired to an anchor and well out of reach to any age child; death from this kind of strangulation can occur in as little as one minute,” he said.