Peoria informational meeting discusses potential land bank

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria held an informational meeting at the Gateway Building Thursday, on the potential creation of a land bank.

Peoria’s Assistant Community Development Director Joe Dulin said the land bank would be run by the city as a division of the community development department.

“With the land bank, the goal is to take abandoned property and repurpose it back to the private market,” Dulin said.

The land bank will have several staff positions, including a land manager, legal department staff, and a community service inspector. A land bank board will also be created with several members, including the city manager, at-large city council members, a representative from the real estate community, and neighborhood representatives.

Several of those in attendance at the informational meeting had questions about if the land bank board would properly represent the community. Dulin said he believes the city will be able to address their concerns.

“Some of their concerns were making sure that the board is comprised of people who live in the actual neighborhoods,” Dulin said. “We believe we can make those adjustments and address those concerns as well.

Some in attendance were also concerned that the city was moving too quickly, but the city is trying to meet a deadline to receive $200,000 of funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority and The Illinois Attorney General’s office to help create the land bank.

Peoria city council will discuss and potentially approve the proposed land bank at their May 11 meeting. If approved the land bank board would be expected to have its first meeting by the end of June or July.

More information is available at the Appreciate Peoria website.