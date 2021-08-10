Peoria International Airport adds new flight to Florida

People enjoy a day on the beach in the seaside tourist resort of Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo State, on February 15, 2019. – Playa del Carmen and nearby Cancun are the top tourist destinations in Mexico, famous for their turquoise waters and white-sand Caribbean beaches. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Taking people from snow to sand, direct flights to Fort Lauderdale are now a go at the Peoria International Airport.

“We are very pleased to announce that Allegiant is going to be offering flights from Peoria direct to Fort Lauderdale,” said Peoria International Airport Director Gene Olson.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale will begin on Dec.15 and carry on until May 15, 2022.

“With Allegiant, if they are well patronized, then they will actually extend the season, but right now it’s seasonal, and we are just excited that Allegiant has chosen to invest additional resources into the Peoria community,” said Olson.

The PIA manager of PR and marketing, Cheryl Bock hold’ Sloan, said the community has been waiting for an eastern Florida destination.

“I think that we have had several people comment again and again that they want Fort Lauderdale to come back, and so we are pleased to have it back and make it a go,” said Bock hold’ Sloan.

With more people flying, she believes flights to Fort Lauderdale will be extended past the season.

“Travel this year has been very surprising to us. We’ve been really happy to see [that over] the past two months, numbers have been over 50,000. For July we had more than 54,000 passengers, and we are excited to see where we end for the year,” said Bock hold’ Sloan.

Tickets are on sale now and in celebration, special low prices are available.

“Allegiant is offering introductory fares as low as $59 one way,” said Olson.