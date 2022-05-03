PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Peoria International Airport (PIA) has earned a high honor for safety.

The airport recently received a perfect score from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during its annual safety inspection.

The inspection covers areas such as the airport’s emergency plan, fueling procedures, and rescue and fire fighting equipment. It also includes airfield markings, lighting, and signage.

In addition to the annual federal inspection, PIA performs two inspections each day.

Gene Olson, director of airports at PIA, said a perfect score isn’t easy to achieve and credits the airport’s staff.

“It really shows I think the dedication the airport staff has to their jobs and that they’re really trying hard to make sure that everything here is perfectly safe, and that it’s a great place to fly out of knowing we meet every standard 100%,” Olson said.

Olson said the FAA also gives recommendations on how airports can improve following their inspection.