PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Peoria International Airport is giving tips and tricks for safe travels during the holidays. The event happened on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Peoria International Airport want to remind passengers of what is allowed in their carry-on bags while they travel. But, they wanted to have some fun with it.

As you walk into the airport, you see two tables set up. One table had recently confiscated items, so you know exactly what you can’t bring. The other table had a fun little quiz. For each item, you would guess if that item belonged in your carry-on or checked bag. There is a card in front of each item to tell you the correct answer.

“We want to give passengers some reminders, we’re heading into a travel holiday week, it’s going to be busy, we’re going to see elevated travel volumes. So we just wanted to give some fun reminders about some things that can and can’t go through the checkpoint,” said Jessica Mayle, Regional Spokesperson for the TSA.

The Peoria International Airport is also warning passengers to plan extra time for road travel and to get to the airport at least two hours early, as they are seeing pre-pandemic travel numbers.

“November, passenger numbers, I forget what percentage they were up by, but it’s the fourth-best November we’ve ever had. And the last three years before COVID, those were all record setters,” said Gene Olson, Director of Airports at Peoria International Airport.

One of the most important reminders is if you have to wrap your presents before your flight, use gift bags. If the present is wrapped in paper, and it alarms the system, the agents have to unwrap the present to make sure there’s no contraband.

If you’re unsure about whether you can take an item on the plane, call Peoria International Airport or visit, https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all.