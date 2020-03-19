Peoria International Airport prepares for COVID-19 changes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport is preparing for changes in response to COVID-19.

After two record-breaking months, Peoria International Airport said Passenger loads are now way down, with some flights leaving with passager numbers in the single digits.

Director of Airports at the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria Gene Olson said their priority is maintaining a clean facility.

“Our primary interest is in maintaining a clean and safe facility”, Olson said. “Our cleaning routines involve antiviral cleaning products, and we’re hitting every surface every day. We’re hunkering down along with everyone else, and we’re hoping for our community to come through the pandemic safely and with minimal impact to everyone. We’re hoping for a resolution to the situation that keeps everyone safe, and we look forward to greeting the ‘new normal’, whatever that may be.”

Peoria International Airport will also be reducing shuttle service hours. Free parking shuttles will operate only during peak time through March and April.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that the Trusted Traveler enrollment program will be on hold in the Ray LaHood International Terminal. All scheduled interviews for global entry or other U.S. Customs and Border Protection program appointments have been canceled. They can be rescheduled after May 1, 2020.