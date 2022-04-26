PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria International Airport is celebrating a significant milestone.

Tuesday marked 11 years since the airport opened its new terminal.

Since 2011, more than 6.4 million passengers have traveled through the airport, generating more than $125 million dollars in visitor spending.

In 2019, a record more than 689,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport, resulting in $500 million dollars in economic impact to the region.

“That’s our mission, to improve the quality of life for people in Central Illinois,” said Gene Olson, director of airports at Peoria International Airport. “What we’re really there for is to get people to their destinations and back and provide access to markets and to the world,” he added.

According to Olson, PIA had about 480,000 passengers in 2021. He said travel is continuing to show signs of surpassing last year’s numbers.

“Our smaller number of passengers is made up of much more leisure travelers and so we still haven’t seen the return of the business traveler,” Olson said. “It’s very encouraging to me that we’re at those levels without the business traveler because when they come back it’ll push us to new records,” he said.

Olson said PIA is working on a project to expand the aircraft parking apron at the terminal. He said the renovation will allow the airport to accommodate larger planes.

He also said that PIA is working to secure grant funding for a new air traffic control tower.