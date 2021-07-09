Peoria intersection closing for storm sewage repairs

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The City of Peoria Public Works Department will be closing an intersection at West Starr Street and South Madison Park Terrace at 9 a.m. Monday.

According to a press release from Peoria Public Works, the closure will be for needed storm sewer repairs, due to broken pipes in the area.

The closure is expected to be in place for a week, or until the work can be completed. Traffic will be redirected from the area, but local traffic will still be granted access to their driveways and properties.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to email Peoria Public Works at publicworks@peoriagov.org.