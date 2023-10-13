PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The City of Peoria has launched the digital budget book, an online tool that can be used to view the city’s financial information.

According to a Peoria city news release, the online tool will allow Peorians to see operating budgets, personnel expenses, department spending, and capital improvement projects.

Finance Director Kyle Cratty hopes that the tool will offer citizens transparency regarding city affairs.

“This is the first year we are using an online budget transparency tool. This is a live, interactive tool on our website so the Council and the community can have access to the same information in what I hope is a more accessible transparent format,” said Cratty.

The initial review of the biennial budget is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. The council will assemble every Tuesday until the passage of the biennial budget.