Peoria Irish Fest returns to the Peoria Riverfront

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After taking a year off in 2020, the Peoria Irish Fest is back.

The 40-year tradition started Friday night along the Peoria Riverfront.

The festival will include Irish dancing, live music, merchandise tents, beer, and more.

Friday afternoon, WMBD-TV caught up with crews as they put the finishing touches on the venue.

Following last year’s cancellation, organizers said they look forward to offering the event again.

“It shows the community that we’re not dead, and it keeps our traditions and customs going to the next generation. We’ve done this for 40 years, and we’re going to make it another,” said John Martin, co-chair of Peoria Irish Fest.

Martin says while the festival is lots of fun, it’s also about education on Irish culture.

“We talk about exhibits we have, we do classes, but we also show the culture of Ireland. That’s why we have 5 different types of pubs, there are different social meetings of pubs in Ireland,” Martin says.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Irish Fest. If you get a shot at the event you will receive free entry.

Irish Fest will continue through Sunday.