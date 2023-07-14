PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria will soon have a new location for car maintenance as Jiffy Lube has announced a new location in Central Illinois.

A Jiffy Lube press release confirms that the location will offer service for tires, brakes, batteries, alignments, and oil changes.

Located at 4749 North Sterling Ave., the new location will open on July 18.

“We are excited about the opening of a new Jiffy Lube in Peoria,” said Bob Cahill, VP of Operations for Stonebriar. “Our goal is to build a trusting relationship with all of our guests, provide exemplary customer service and create a positive impact on the community.”

Jiffy Lube was founded 40 years ago and has more than 2000 franchised service centers across North America.